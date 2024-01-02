The Falmouth Community Wellness Committee is looking for new members who can contribute a few volunteer hours per month.

Initial efforts of the committee, which formed in 2020, have involved administering a social service grant program to provide funding to agencies that serve Falmouth residents, as well as sponsoring several wellness-related events in town.

The committee is looking for volunteers who are interested in continuing those efforts along with helping to develop new ideas to promote wellness in the Falmouth community.

