Retailers and other businesses that suffered losses from a powerful pre-holiday storm will be able to apply for grants to help replace equipment and lost supplies and to assist with cleanup until further financial support is available.

The Retail Association of Maine and the Maine Grocers and Food Producers Association have partnered to offer grants of up to $10,000. They also are encouraging businesses that were not affected to consider making a donation to the Maine Business Relief Fund, which will be matched by up to $250,000 from an anonymous private donor.

“Maine’s retailers and small businesses have been through a lot for a few years now, but a storm like this during the final week of holiday sales was an incredible blow to many of our small businesses,” said Curtis Picard, president and CEO of the Retail Association of Maine. “It is our hope that the Maine Business Relief Fund will help provide some necessary support to help clean up, replenish lost inventory, and help get them back on track in 2024.”

Christine Cummings, executive director of the grocers association, said many businesses lost perishable food and equipment because of flooding or prolonged power outages from the Dec. 18 storm that brought heavy rain and high winds to much of the state. At the height of the storm, nearly a half million customers were without power and many of those outages lasted several days.

“Grocers operate on very small margins, so providing them a little help will go a long way for these critical businesses in Maine’s rural communities,” Cummings said.

Applications for grants open Jan. 4 and will be accepted through Jan. 31. Businesses interested in applying can visit: mainebusinessrelieffund.com.

Gov. Janet Mills has sought a disaster declaration from the federal government that would provide millions in funding to support the rebuilding of roads and other infrastructure damaged by the storm. Some of that funding could support businesses as well. Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency arrived in Maine on Tuesday to evaluate and validate damage.

Last week, Mills also launched the Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub, an online aggregate of information, resources and assistance for Mainers affected by flooding and damages. The website, maine.gov/governor/mills/flood, provides links to Maine Bureau of Insurance resources on flooding and storm-related insurance claims, directions for reporting storm damage to the state, road closures and information about how to safely deal with tree debris.

