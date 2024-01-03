Damariscotta’s Lincoln Theater is hosting dancer Korinn Mowrey for a live presentation of “A Dancer’s Journey to Live” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Through storytelling and dance, Mowrey shares her life experiences, showing us how we all have the magic within us to overcome our addictions and be successful in achieving our dreams.

“A Dancer’s Journey to Live,” a creation by Midcoast resident Korinn Mowrey, is a new performance about the art of manifestation through the power of intention. As a motivational performer, Mowrey takes the audience through her journey as a professional dancer and her experience in battling the addiction of anorexia nervosa. Through speech, dance, some humor, and little glimpses of romance-entwined plots, Mowrey shares her journey of overcoming this addiction.

Mowrey has also curated a 40-minute show specifically for middle and high school children. Filled with dance, humor and gripping tales from her life, she leads the kids on an adventurous journey leaving them empowered with the ability that no matter what circumstance they find themselves in that through the power of intention they are able to heal, overcome and manifest all their goals and dreams, allowing nothing to hold them back.

This 90-minute performance is $15 for adults, $13 for theater members and $5 for youth 18 and under. Tickets are available through the Lincoln Theater’s online box office at LincolnTheater.net by selecting “In Person and Special Events” from the website’s menu. Tickets will also be available at the door 30 minutes before showtime. Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta.

