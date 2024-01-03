Award-winning inventor Kenneth L. Carr will sign copies of his new autobiography, “One Long Road: From Missiles to Medicine,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at Kennebec Tavern, 119 Commercial St. in Bath.

The recipient of the international 2022 Microwave Pioneer Award from the IEEE’s Microwave Theory and Techniques Society, Carr grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, during the Second World War and planned to become an electrician like his father. But his Sunday school teacher influenced him to go to college to study electrical engineering. More than a technical tale, Carr’s life story follows a long road of overcoming adversity, serving his country, and improving the world through microwave technology.

Written in collaboration with award-winning Maine author at The Times Record contributor Meadow Rue Merrill, Carr’s book chronicles his career overseeing one of the world’s top technical teams developing radar-guided missile systems, helping NASA track satellites, and gathering intelligence for the Central Intelligence Agency. At the age of 60, Carr turned his attention to medicine, convincing the FDA that microwaves could be safely used to heat blood and tissue – techniques widely used in medical procedures today. The recipient of 56 U.S. patents, Carr recently received a patent on a microwave-based system to eliminate blood-borne viruses in the bloodstream, potentially curing some of the world’s most deadly diseases.

For more information, contact Carr through his website at mms-atl.com.

