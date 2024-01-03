Jackrabbit Cafe, a beloved Scandinavian-style bakeshop and eatery on Biddeford’s Main Street, has permanently closed, according to an Instagram post Tuesday from its owners.

“After an underperforming year, and after taking some time to rest and reflect, we’ve decided to close Jackrabbit Cafe as we know it,” the post reads in part. “There are many factors; it isn’t just one thing.”

Co-owners Anna and Bowman Brown, who also own fine-dining restaurant Elda upstairs from Jackrabbit, could not be reached Wednesday for an interview.

The Browns seemed to suggest at least one of the more popular pastries from Jackrabbit will live on elsewhere in the future: “Stay tuned for where and when our famous cardamom buns will pop up,” they wrote. “Keep following us on Instagram for updates, and hopefully we’ll see you soon!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackrabbit (@jackrabbit.maine)

The bright and airy cafe at 14 Main St., with white-painted brick walls and light wood floors and tables, was a popular daytime destination for high-quality baked goods, coffee beverages, sandwiches, salads and veggie dishes since it opened in May 2021.

Before moving to Maine, Bowman Brown was chef and co-owner of Forage in Salt Lake City, where he was a six-time semifinalist for the James Beard Award’s Best Chef: Southwest category.

Elda – which is currently on an “extended winter break,” according to its website – and Jackrabbit made the Portland Press Herald’s list of the top 10 places to eat and drink in greater Portland last year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: