Gov. Janet Mills will outline policy proposals and highlight the resiliency of Maine people in the wake of recent challenges during her State of the State address to the Maine Legislature later this month.

The Democratic governor will deliver her address at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30 to a joint convention of the Legislature in the House Chamber, her office announced Thursday.

The speech follows the mass shootings in Lewiston that killed 18 people in October, along with a deadly wind and rain storm that caused flooding and property damage throughout the state last month.

“Over the past year, and in particular the last several months, the resilience and resolve of Maine people has been tested mightily – by the horrific tragedy in Lewiston in October, the severe wind and rain storm in December, and the many other challenges we have faced along the way,” Mills said in a letter Thursday to Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, accepting their invitation to address the Legislature.

“But in these difficult moments, the people of Maine have banded together in support of one another, their communities, and our state like never before,” Mills said.

“While at times it may be difficult to see hope, I see it every day in the simple acts of kindness, compassion, and generosity by people across our state. And it is because of Maine people – because of their unyielding resilience and resolve in the hardest of times – that I feel more confident in the future of our state and in our ability to address our challenges than ever before.”

The governor has typically used years when she is presenting a biennial budget to the Legislature to deliver a State of the Budget address. In years where she does not deliver a biennial budget proposal, she delivers a State of the State address.

Mills used her last State of the State address in 2022 to propose investments in education, child care and health care and to announce a plan to provide $500 checks to taxpayers with surplus dollars. She also discussed Maine’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor is expected to introduce a supplemental budget proposal for the Legislature’s consideration later this month and is also considering legislation in response to the Lewiston shootings and calls for gun safety reform.

A spokesperson said earlier this week that Mills believes action is needed and she is continuing to meet with lawmakers, public safety officials, public health officials, advocates and others to determine what that action will be.

