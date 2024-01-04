WESTBROOK — Maddie Cormier converted a layup off an inbounds pass from Sydney Gelhar with 10 seconds left in the second overtime, lifting the Freeport girls basketball team past Westbrook 44-42 on Thursday night.

A potential winning 3-pointer by Westbrook’s Ava Bolden was ruled after the final buzzer.

Cormier finished with 17 points and Groves scored 14 for Freeport (6-3).

Audrey Doolittle and Lyla Dunphe led Westbrook (4-50 with 10 points apiece.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FREEPORT 53, WESTBROOK 42: JT Pound scored 19 points, and Connor Slocum and Max Maeikis each added 10 each as the Falcons (8-1) cruised past the Blue Blazes (2-6) at Freeport.

Alex Berry chipped in with eight points. Mike Shungu scored nine points for Westbrook.

