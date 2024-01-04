Ashton Leclerc and Caden Smith each sank five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points as Gorham continued its hot start with an 84-55 victory over Sanford in a Class AA South boys’ basketball game Thursday night.

The Rams (7-0) put on another impressive shooting display, making 19 3-pointers. They led 31-9 after one quarter and 54-14 at halftime.

Griffin Gammon added 10 points, and Gabe Michaud and Atticus Whitten each had nine.

Makai Bougie led Sanford with 12 points. Scott Robitallie Jr. chipped in with 10.

SCARBOROUGH 62, THORNTON ACADEMY 37: Nate Glidden and Carter Blanche scored 12 points apiece to lead the Red Storm (7-1) past the Trojans (4-4) at Scarborough.

Spencer Booth added 11 points.

Joshua Vallee scored 13 points for Thornton.

CHEVERUS 56, OXFORD HILLS 37: A trio of double-digit scorers and a decisive second quarter sent the Stags (7-2) past the Vikings (3-3) in Paris.

Leo McNabb, Gio St. Onge and Rocco DePatsy each tallied 12 points for Cheverus, which outscored Oxford Hills 16-7 in the second quarter after the first quarter ended in a 14-14 tie.

Holden Shaw led the Vikings with 10 points. Brayden Murch added eight.

YARMOUTH 52, WELLS 45: Evan Hamm dropped in 26 points as the Clippers (3-5) topped the Warriors (4-4) in Wells.

Matt Gautreau and Jack Janczuk added nine points apiece.

Jeremy Therrien led Wells with 14 points and four steals. Nolan Brown recorded 13 points and seven rebounds, and Spencer Carpenter grabbed 10 rebounds.

DEERING 57, SOUTH PORTLAND 47: Evan Legassey scored 12 of his 17 points in the first quarter as the Rams (3-5) raced out to a 24-7 lead and held off the Red Riots (1-6) in South Portland.

Justin Jamal added 16 points.

Gabe Jackson led South Portland with 14 points, all in the fourth quarter. Gabe Gallaraga finished with 11.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 73, ERSKINE ACADEMY 57: Kory Donlan scored 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and the Panthers (8-1) ran out to a 37-23 halftime advantage as they topped the Eagles (2-4) at Waldoboro.

Gabe Lash had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Medomak Valley. Mason Nguyen added 12 points.

Keenan Clark led Erskine with 18 points, while Tristan Anderson knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 43, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 20: Silas Nielsen scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Hawks (2-6) downed the Panthers (2-4) in Hiram.

Tyler Easterbrooks chipped in with 12 points.

Mansuk Loboka had six points for NYA.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 82, MASSABESIC 43: Nate Hebert tossed in 22 points, and the Patriots (8-1) eased past the Mustangs (0-7) in Waterboro.

John Patenaude finished with 13 points.

Andrew Boulanger had seven points for Massabesic.

WINDHAM 74, LEWISTON 62: Tyrie James scored 23 points and the Eagles (7-0) stormed back in the fourth quarter to beat the Blue Devils (1-8) in Lewiston and remain undefeated.

Adrian Moody (14 points), Blake McPherson (13) and Quinton Lindsay (10) all reached double-digit scoring for Windham, which outscored Lewiston 26-5 in the final eight minutes.

Abdirahman Dakane paced the Blue Devils with 21 points. Michael Klick, Jeffrey Randall and Lonnie Thomas each added eight.

FREEPORT 53, WESTBROOK 42: JT Pound scored 19 points and Connor Slocum and Max Maeikis each added 10 each as the Falcons (8-1) beat the Blue Blazes (2-6) in Freeport.

Alex Berry chipped in with eight points.

Mike Shungu scored nine points for Westbrook.

