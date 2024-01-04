BRUNSWICK – A longtime resident of Brunswick and Rangeley, Vivian “Vicky” Breton died Dec. 30, 2023 with family and her devoted cat, Bruce, at her side.

Vicky was born June 1932 to Wilbrod and Annie (Dion) Favreau. She was the youngest with three older loving brothers, Clement, Henry and Russell. She attended local schools and worked in the community until her retirement in 1986.

Vicky married Bertrand “Bertie” Breton in 1953 and together built a life centered around family and friends. They built their home which they shared for 65 years. Lakeside cottages in Rangeley were rehabbed by them, leaving a legacy of memories and love to their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed cruising along the coast and islands of Maine, skiing, travelling and most of all dancing together all their lives.

Vicky enjoyed cooking desserts, making candy and could always be counted on for sharing the products for the church fairs. Family and friends will remember her for her signature “crabbies” and hospitality. She enjoyed sewing quilts, reversible aprons and other projects along with basketweaving, caning, and furniture refinishing.

She left an indelible mark on the lives of many. Friends and acquaintances have shared wonderful stories about her in recent days.

Vicky is survived by daughter, Darlene (Timothy Wachtl) Breton, son, Mark (Marilyn) Breton; grandchildren Mitchell Breton, Marissa (Frank) Emanuele; and most cherished great-granddaughter, Cecilia Emanuele.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

The family wishes to thank staff and residents at Coastal Landing for their love and friendship, Kim, Karyn and Andrea from Neighbors, staff at CHANS Hospice and Mid Coast Senior Living for their loving care and support.

Arrangements are entrusted with Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to CHANS Hospice or your local humane society in her memory.

