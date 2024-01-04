Drug overdose deaths declined in Portland in 2023, although police are concerned about a surge in overdoses at the end of December.

Meanwhile, the number of drug overdose deaths statewide was down 13.6% – dropping from 647 to 559 – from January through November 2023, compared to the same time period in 2022. The final 2023 drug overdose numbers for the state are expected to be released in early February, and unless there’s a dramatic reversal of the trend, Maine will see the first decrease in drug overdose deaths since 2018. The state logged a record 723 overdose deaths – fueled by the opioid crisis – in 2022.

The number of drug overdose deaths in Portland declined from 51 in 2022 to 47 in 2023, a 7.8% decrease. But Portland police reported on Thursday that they have seen a large increase in total overdoses – both non-fatal and fatal – in December.

“It is typical to see a spike in numbers during the holiday season,” according to a Portland police news release.

But the increase last month was unusual.

Total overdoses increased from 34 in November to 55 in December, a 62% increase, compared to a 12.5% jump from November to December in 2022.

The final week of 2023, Portland recorded 20 overdoses, with three fatalities.

Drug deaths, fueled by the opioid crisis, have ravaged the state and much of the nation for years, as the overprescribing of opioids that started about 20 years ago led to a surge in usage and deaths. People with substance use disorder often start with abusing pills, and then move to street drugs, such as heroin or fentanyl.

Most fatal overdoses have been attributed to fentanyl, a power synthetic opioid that is sometimes mixed into other drugs to increase their potency.

One of the reasons public health experts have cited for the overall decline in drug overdose deaths in 2023 is the increasing availability of naloxone, the life-saving antidote for opioid overdoses.

Naloxone reversals now number about 2,500 per year statewide, up from about 1,500 annually in 2020, according to state statistics. A new Maine law that took effect this week requires law enforcement officers statewide to carry naloxone. Officers in many police departments, including Portland’s, had already been carrying naloxone.

Other factors that experts said could explain the annual decrease in overdose deaths are the increasing availability of substance use treatment and more effective treatment methods.

