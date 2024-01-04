The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 1/3/24
|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
|1.
|Windham (3)
|75
|2.
|Gorham
|67
|3.
|Cheverus
|41
|4.
|Scarborough
|40
|5.
|Oceanside
|39
|6.
|Portland
|37
|7.
|Orono
|33
|8.
|Mt. Blue
|29
|9.
|Falmouth
|18
|10.
|Gray-New Gloucester
|16
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
|1.
|Cheverus (8)
|80
|2.
|Bangor
|63
|3.
|Scarborough
|45
|4.
|Ellsworth
|43
|5.
|Thornton Academy
|41
|6.
|Brunswick
|35
|6.
|Gorham
|35
|6.
|Oceanside
|35
|9.
|Lawrence
|27
|10.
|Oxford Hills
|9
|BOYS’ HOCKEY
|1.
|Lewiston (5)
|33
|2.
|Thornton Academy (2)
|30
|3.
|St. Dominic
|16
|4.
|Messalonskee
|10
|5.
|Bangor
|8
|GIRLS’ HOCKEY
|1.
|Cheverus co-op (7)
|35
|2.
|Penobscot
|21
|3.
|Gorham co-op
|20
|3.
|Yarmouth/Falmouth
|20
|5.
|Portland co-op
|9
