Portland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night at the Union Station Plaza.

Officers said were called to 274 Saint John Street shortly after 10 p.m. where they found one victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to police The victim, who’s name was not released, was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Police said they don’t believe there’s any threat to the public.

Portland police are asking anyone with information to call at 874-8575 or text “PPDME” to 847411.

