Monday, Jan. 8

Boys’ Basketball

• Belfast at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Buckfield at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Machias, 6:30 p.m.

• East Grand at Ashland, 4:30 p.m.

• Forest Hills at Carrabec, 6:30 p.m.

• Greenville at Penquis Valley, 6 p.m.

• Lisbon at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Kennebunk, 6:30 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Rangeley, 5 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Vinalhaven, 1 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Buckfield at Richmond, 5 p.m.

• Bucksport at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Mountain Valley, 6 p.m.

• Central at Orono, 7 p.m.

• Cony at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Machias, 5 p.m.

• Dexter at Foxcroft Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Forest Hills at Carrabec, 5 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Van Buren, 6 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Lisbon, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7:10 p.m.

• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (Watson Arena), 7:15 p.m.

• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Scarborough (USM Arena), 8:30 p.m.

• Old Town/Orono at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 4 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono at Brunswick (Watson Arena), 5:30 p.m.

• Cheverus/Windham at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 7 p.m.

• Greely/Gray-New Gloucester at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Dover Arena), 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Boys’ Basketball

• Bangor Christian at Schenck, 6:30 p.m.

• Belfast at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Biddeford at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Brewer at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.

• Brunswick at Marshwood, 6 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Hodgdon, 7 p.m.

• Central at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.

• Easton at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.

• Ellsworth at John Bapst, 8 p.m.

• Falmouth at Windham, 7 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Wells, 6 p.m.

• George Stevens at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Cheverus, 7 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Dirigo, 7:30 p.m.

• Jonesport-Beals at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

• Leavitt at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Machias at Shead, 6:30 p.m.

• MCI at Morse, 6 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth, 6:30 p.m.

• Nokomis at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Academy at Waynflete, 6:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at St. Dominic, 6:30 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at Monmouth Academy, 5 p.m.

• Orono at Old Town, 7 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.

• Portland at Deering, 7 p.m.

• Scarborough at Edward Little, 7 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.

• South Portland at Sanford, 7 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

• Stearns at Lee Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Noble, 7 p.m.

• Van Buren at Washburn, 7 p.m.

• Washington Academy at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Waterville at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.

• Westbrook at Mt. Ararat, 7 p.m.

• Winslow at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.

• Wisdom at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Gray-New Gloucester, 6:30 p.m.

• York at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor at Brewer, 6:30 p.m.

• Bangor Christian at Schenck, 5 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

• Central Aroostook at Hodgdon, 5:30 p.m.

• Cheverus at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m.

• Easton at Fort Kent, 5:30 p.m.

• Edward Little at Scarborough, 6 p.m.

• Ellsworth at John Bapst, 6:30 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Freeport at York, 6:30 p.m.

• Gardiner at Camden Hills, 6:30 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth, 6 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Dirigo, 6 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Skowhegan, 6:30 p.m.

• Houlton at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.

• Katahdin at Stearns, 7 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Portland, 6 p.m.

• Lisbon at Telstar/Gould, 6:30 p.m.

• Maranacook at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood at Brunswick, 6 p.m.

• Massabesic at Biddeford, 6 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Belfast, 6 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Lawrence, 5 p.m.

• Morse at MCI, 6 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Poland, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• North Yarmouth Academy at Waynflete, 5 p.m.

• Oceanside at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Pine Tree Academy at Searsport, 5 p.m.

• Sanford at Greely, 6:30 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Lake Region, 5:30 p.m.

• Van Buren at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.

• Wells at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Westbrook at Mt. Ararat, 5 p.m.

• Windham at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Waterville, 6 p.m.

• Wisdom at Madawaska, 7 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Falmouth at Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (USM Arena), 8:30 p.m.

• John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington at Hampden/Nokomis (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

Indoor Track

• SMAA: Biddeford, Deering, Gorham, Marshwood, at USM, 7 p.m.

• SMAA: Bonny Eagle Noble, Portland, Scarborough, at USM, 4 p.m.

