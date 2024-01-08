Monday, Jan. 8
Boys’ Basketball
• Belfast at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Buckfield at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.
• Deer Isle-Stonington at Machias, 6:30 p.m.
• East Grand at Ashland, 4:30 p.m.
• Forest Hills at Carrabec, 6:30 p.m.
• Greenville at Penquis Valley, 6 p.m.
• Lisbon at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Abram at Madison, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Kennebunk, 6:30 p.m.
• Piscataquis at Penobscot Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Temple Academy at Rangeley, 5 p.m.
• Wiscasset at Vinalhaven, 1 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Buckfield at Richmond, 5 p.m.
• Bucksport at George Stevens, 6:30 p.m.
• Cape Elizabeth at Mountain Valley, 6 p.m.
• Central at Orono, 7 p.m.
• Cony at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.
• Deer Isle-Stonington at Machias, 5 p.m.
• Dexter at Foxcroft Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Forest Hills at Carrabec, 5 p.m.
• Fort Fairfield at Van Buren, 6 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Lisbon, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7:10 p.m.
• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde (Watson Arena), 7:15 p.m.
• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Scarborough (USM Arena), 8:30 p.m.
• Old Town/Orono at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 4 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono at Brunswick (Watson Arena), 5:30 p.m.
• Cheverus/Windham at Falmouth/Scarborough (Family Ice Center), 7 p.m.
• Greely/Gray-New Gloucester at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Dover Arena), 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Boys’ Basketball
• Bangor Christian at Schenck, 6:30 p.m.
• Belfast at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Biddeford at Massabesic, 7 p.m.
• Brewer at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.
• Brunswick at Marshwood, 6 p.m.
• Camden Hills at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.
• Central Aroostook at Hodgdon, 7 p.m.
• Central at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.
• Easton at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.
• Ellsworth at John Bapst, 8 p.m.
• Falmouth at Windham, 7 p.m.
• Foxcroft Academy at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.
• Fryeburg Academy at Wells, 6 p.m.
• George Stevens at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.
• Gorham at Cheverus, 7 p.m.
• Hall-Dale at Dirigo, 7:30 p.m.
• Jonesport-Beals at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.
• Leavitt at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.
• Lincoln Academy at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Machias at Shead, 6:30 p.m.
• MCI at Morse, 6 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
• Mountain Valley at Cape Elizabeth, 6:30 p.m.
• Nokomis at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.
• North Yarmouth Academy at Waynflete, 6:30 p.m.
• Oak Hill at St. Dominic, 6:30 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at Monmouth Academy, 5 p.m.
• Orono at Old Town, 7 p.m.
• Oxford Hills at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.
• Pine Tree Academy at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.
• Portland at Deering, 7 p.m.
• Scarborough at Edward Little, 7 p.m.
• Skowhegan at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.
• South Portland at Sanford, 7 p.m.
• Southern Aroostook at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
• Stearns at Lee Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Noble, 7 p.m.
• Van Buren at Washburn, 7 p.m.
• Washington Academy at Hermon, 7 p.m.
• Waterville at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.
• Westbrook at Mt. Ararat, 7 p.m.
• Winslow at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.
• Wisdom at Madawaska, 5:30 p.m.
• Yarmouth at Gray-New Gloucester, 6:30 p.m.
• York at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Bangor at Brewer, 6:30 p.m.
• Bangor Christian at Schenck, 5 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.
• Central Aroostook at Hodgdon, 5:30 p.m.
• Cheverus at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m.
• Easton at Fort Kent, 5:30 p.m.
• Edward Little at Scarborough, 6 p.m.
• Ellsworth at John Bapst, 6:30 p.m.
• Erskine Academy at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Freeport at York, 6:30 p.m.
• Gardiner at Camden Hills, 6:30 p.m.
• Gray-New Gloucester at Yarmouth, 6 p.m.
• Hall-Dale at Dirigo, 6 p.m.
• Hampden Academy at Skowhegan, 6:30 p.m.
• Houlton at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.
• Katahdin at Stearns, 7 p.m.
• Kennebunk at Portland, 6 p.m.
• Lisbon at Telstar/Gould, 6:30 p.m.
• Maranacook at Madison, 6:30 p.m.
• Marshwood at Brunswick, 6 p.m.
• Massabesic at Biddeford, 6 p.m.
• Medomak Valley at Belfast, 6 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Lawrence, 5 p.m.
• Morse at MCI, 6 p.m.
• Mountain Valley at Poland, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Blue at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. View at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.
• North Yarmouth Academy at Waynflete, 5 p.m.
• Oceanside at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Pine Tree Academy at Searsport, 5 p.m.
• Sanford at Greely, 6:30 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Lake Region, 5:30 p.m.
• Van Buren at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.
• Wells at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Westbrook at Mt. Ararat, 5 p.m.
• Windham at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.
• Winthrop at Waterville, 6 p.m.
• Wisdom at Madawaska, 7 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Falmouth at Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (USM Arena), 8:30 p.m.
• John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington at Hampden/Nokomis (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.
Indoor Track
• SMAA: Biddeford, Deering, Gorham, Marshwood, at USM, 7 p.m.
• SMAA: Bonny Eagle Noble, Portland, Scarborough, at USM, 4 p.m.
