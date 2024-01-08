FREEPORT — Chantal Bazizane scored 19 points to lead Pine Tree Academy past Temple Academy 44-18 in girls basketball action Monday.

Julia Brown, Kathryn Callender and Madelyn Verrill all scored eight points for Pine Tree Academy (4-1).

Mia Fitzpatrick led Temple (3-5) with seven points.

FRYEBURG 47, LISBON 8: Mina Milosevic scored 22 points to lead the Raiders in Lisbon.

Eden Trey, Jackie Guzman Gonzalez and Kassidy Jordan each added six points for Fryeburg (5-3).

Kasie Booker and Deanna Adams each had four points for Lisbon (0-7).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: