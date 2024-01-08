The Town History Series is a long-standing Patten Free Library tradition that brings together Patten Free Library’s member communities to learn about and celebrate each town’s local history. The town of Arrowsic, Bath Historical Society, Georgetown Historical Society, West Bath Historical Society and Woolwich Historical Society each select a speaker to present on an aspect of their local history.

“This will be my third year working on the series, and each year has taught me so much about our towns,” archivist and special collections Librarian Mary Kate Kwasnik said in a prepared release. “It has been so moving to take on this historic program and feel just how important it is to the community.”

Town History Series programs are all at 10:30 a.m. on varying Saturdays beginning Jan. 20 and are presented live and on Zoom. To learn more and register for the Zoom link, visit patten.lib.me.us/ths24/. Recordings will become available to view on YouTube the week after they are live.

• Jan. 20: Bath. “Alice May Douglas, A Woman of Her Century,” presented by Ellen Endter.

• Jan. 27: Woolwich. “Horses, Milkmen, and Smoke-Eaters: Strolling the Streets of Old Day’s Ferry,” presented by Amanda Montgomery Martin and Allison Hepler.

• Feb. 3: Georgetown. “Imagine: No Reid State Park?” presented by Theo Holtwijk.

• Feb. 10: Arrowsic. “Good Bones: Arrowsic’s 23 Family Cemeteries,” presented by Denise Parker.

• Feb. 17: West Bath. “The New Meadows Inn Through the Years,” presented by Liz Armstrong.

