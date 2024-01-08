A bright-red northern cardinal makes an appearance in Brunswick. Northern cardinals are nonmigratory and don’t molt their colorful feathers, making them easy to spot against a snowy backdrop. Glenn Michaels photo

brunswick maine
birds, brunswick maine, Times Record, Times Record Community
