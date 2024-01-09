CANTON — A driver from Jay was killed Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Canton Point Road.

Vince Wilder, 57, died when his 2015 Toyota RAV 4 collided with a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Cynthia Melanson, 63, of Dixfield, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Urquhart said in a news release.

Initial findings indicate that at 12:30 p.m., Wilder’s vehicle was traveling westbound on the road when he lost control and it crossed the centerline, striking Melanson’s eastbound SUV, Urquhart said.

After the collision, the Toyota struck a CMP pole, shearing it off and cutting power.

Melanson was transported by Med-Care Ambulance to Rumford Community Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, Urquhart said.

Canton Point Road was closed for several hours while emergency crews worked at the scene. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is reconstructing the accident, which remains under investigation.

Fire departments from Canton and Dixfield assisted at the scene. Crews from Central Maine Power restored power.

