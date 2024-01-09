BIDDEFORD – Charles “Chip” Hillman, 69, of Biddeford, passed unexpectedly on Jan. 6, 2024. Chip was called to join the Golf Course in Heaven and will be missed immensely.
A loving husband to Suzanne (Brochu) Hillman, for nearly 40 years. A loving father to Stephanie and her husband William Torres, and Pepere (grandfather) to their children, Jaxson and Juliette.
He was greeted by many angels, including his parents Marion Joyce Hillman and Charles Hillman, siblings Susan Hillman and Earl Hillman, nephew Greg Bryer, and in-laws Leandre and Candide Brochu. All of whom preceded him in passing.
He leaves behind his sisters, Marjory Hillman and her husband Lou Marcello of New Hampshire, Mari Tanner of Texas, Cynthia Hillman-Foxbush and husband Jack of Houlton; along with many brothers and sisters-in-law; as well as nieces and nephews, and close family friends Niaomi and Kevin Nichols.
The family will hold a small ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Charles memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com
Per his wishes, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the:
Chip Hillman Ping Golf Club Fund
