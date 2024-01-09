BIDDEFORD – Charles “Chip” Hillman, 69, of Biddeford, passed unexpectedly on Jan. 6, 2024. Chip was called to join the Golf Course in Heaven and will be missed immensely.

﻿A loving husband to Suzanne (Brochu) Hillman, for nearly 40 years. A loving father to Stephanie and her husband William Torres, and Pepere (grandfather) to their children, Jaxson and Juliette.

﻿He was greeted by many angels, including his parents Marion Joyce Hillman and Charles Hillman, siblings Susan Hillman and Earl Hillman, nephew Greg Bryer, and in-laws Leandre and Candide Brochu. All of whom preceded him in passing.

﻿He leaves behind his sisters, Marjory Hillman and her husband Lou Marcello of New Hampshire, Mari Tanner of Texas, Cynthia Hillman-Foxbush and husband Jack of Houlton; along with many brothers and sisters-in-law; as well as nieces and nephews, and close family friends Niaomi and Kevin Nichols.

﻿The family will hold a small ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. To view Charles memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

﻿Per his wishes, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the:

Chip Hillman Ping Golf Club Fund

﻿

