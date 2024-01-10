Given that this country didn’t even make it one week into a new year before there was another school shooting, we must all ask our legislators: how many dead kids is an acceptable number for 2024? How many lives are they willing to sacrifice this year in exchange for their continued loose gun laws; their tired “thoughts and prayers;” their macho violence promotion? 100? 1,000? 10,000?

This endemic, ongoing and exceptionally American slaughter is obscene, particularly because it is so preventable. There are cures for this madness. Legislatures must institute universal and instant background checks, waiting periods and “red flag” laws. Eliminate unregulated gun sales. Ban assault weapons. Hold gunmakers liable. Actually fund mental health care. Make bullets $1,000 each.

Options beyond butchery exist. Yet our legislators have done nothing. They must act. They must do the job scores of polls and millions of exasperated voters demand they do. Our government must vanquish this internationally unique disgrace, this epidemic of American gun violence. And, if it cannot, if it will not, then we must ask our legislators to be honest and tell us what number of murdered fellow citizens is the price we all must accept for this dirty business.

Nik Charov

South Portland

