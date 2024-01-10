Now Donald Trump is mocking President Biden’s stuttering. I know something about stuttering. I’m 76 and I’ve stuttered all my life. That President Biden has accomplished all that he has — a life of public service in Congress, then as vice president and president — all while stuttering, is a testament to a remarkable strength of character and ability.

President Biden mentions empathy. There is no way a non-stutterer can fully appreciate the misery of stuttering, but if you’d like to get an glimmer of what it’s like, try this: for an entire day, every time you say anything, say each word three times.

• When you go to the store: “Please please please give give give me me me two two two scratch scratch scratch cards cards cards.”

• When your boss asks you a question: “I’ll I’ll I’ll I’ll have have have it it it for for for you you you tomorrow tomorrow tomorrow.”

Do it when you go to a restaurant. When you answer the phone. Every time, in every situation. No exceptions. Can you do it, for a whole day? Then do it for a week. Do it for a year.

People who stutter do it for a lifetime. And Donald Trump thinks it’s funny.

Stephen Wellcome

Brunswick

