Imagine my surprise to read that Mr. Trump should not be considered an officer for the purposes of the 14th Amendment. Ahem … he was the commander in chief. The officer over the all highest-ranking officers of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.
When I was in the service, a mere staff sergeant, they were surely all officers.
Douglas Posson
South Berwick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.