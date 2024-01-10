Imagine my surprise to read that Mr. Trump should not be considered an officer for the purposes of the 14th Amendment. Ahem … he was the commander in chief. The officer over the all highest-ranking officers of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.

When I was in the service, a mere staff sergeant, they were surely all officers.

Douglas Posson
South Berwick

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles