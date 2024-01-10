Imagine my surprise to read that Mr. Trump should not be considered an officer for the purposes of the 14th Amendment. Ahem … he was the commander in chief. The officer over the all highest-ranking officers of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.

When I was in the service, a mere staff sergeant, they were surely all officers.

Douglas Posson

South Berwick

