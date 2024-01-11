I cannot disagree more with Dr. Aaron Rosen’s dark portrayal of Jesus’ parables (“What would Jesus do now? It’s actually a radical question,” Jan. 5 ). It is disheartening to have a theologian stating that Jesus intentionally avoided the full comprehension of his work in many of his parables.

God’s love for all people in the world, where “most eyes could not see and most ears could not hear” (Romans 11:8), is the very reason Jesus preached with parables. He intended them to be straightforward, focusing upon everyday situations with everyday verbiage that listeners could understand. Jesus’ parables did envelop profound messages enabling listeners to continually review them in light of their life situations. The parables were meant to be meditated.

Jesus’ disciples’ eyes did see and ears did hear since they were continually with Jesus while he preached; they would go forth communicating Jesus’ messages including his many parables.

Dr. Rosen references Scripture from Matthew Chapter 13; the first parable in this chapter is “The Sower and the Seed.” What a wonderful parable revealing that God’s Word is spread everywhere to everyone; we in turn must assess our response to his Word.

Dave Backman

Freeport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: