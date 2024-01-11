I applaud Shenna Bellows’ courage. I really wished more of our Maine legislators had some courage and less interest in their political careers and would stand up for democracy.
I recently heard a legislator in Maine talk about how Bellows’ behavior was like that of a dictator in a Third World country. I found that statement odd. So, I went to my dictionary, good old Webster, to look up dictatorship and authoritarianism. I learned a dictatorship was concerned with absolute authority in any sphere. Apparently, being authoritarian is similar, just sneakier, because the leader claims to have the best interest of their citizens at heart while they strive for their own unlimited power and to abolish political pluralism. This eventually means they will control their citizens. And they will surround themselves with folks that will benefit from and push their agenda.
Hmmm. I am thinking an insurrection, and a push to overturn the Electoral College’s certification, and using fear and threats might be methods of those dictatorships and authoritarian regimes. Ms. Bellows was not doing that. But I know politicians doing that right now!
Tammy Lane
Durham
