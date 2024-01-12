No one can deny the benefits of animal companions, but the Dec. 29 opinion piece by Katie Spencer White about homeless shelters accepting animals, while well intentioned, overlooks one important fact: over 10% of the population have significant animal allergies, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Those with allergies must avoid airborne or surface contact with animal dander and saliva, which often linger after the animal has departed. Before an allergic person can enter any living space, it needs to be thoroughly cleaned and ventilated. So, if there are several animals in the shelter on any given day, what does the unfortunate homeless person with allergies do? They can try to put up with the rashes, cough, asthma, nasal congestion etc., or stay outdoors.

Most people who own animals are unaware of this problem or the degree to which the allergies can impact a person’s life. When animals are brought to indoor public spaces such as pet friendly restaurants, meeting spaces, or public transportation, people with animal allergies either suffer the symptoms or are forced to leave. Service animals are a necessity, but they should be isolated as much as possible. Pets do not belong in public enclosed indoor spaces that do not offer separate, enclosed animal-free areas.

Joseph L. Wolfson, M.D.

Kennebunk

