I live in the Netherlands and am doing research about WWII soldiers who are buried at the American War Cemetery at Margraten in the Netherlands.
I am searching for relatives or a photo of Cpl. Merrill, Leon H., born Aug. 21, 1921, in Dixfield, Maine. His hometown was Cumberland County, Maine. He was a WWII soldier and served in the 1st Infantry Division, 16th Infantry Regiment. He was killed in action on April 30, 1945. He is buried at the U.S. military cemetery at Margraten, Plot B, Row 4, Grave 6.
I found the following information on the internet: Wife, Marjorie L. (Hoyt) Merrill; parents Claude and Gertrude H. (Welch) Merrill; sisters Frances E. Merrill, Laura E. Merrill, Marilyn R. Merrill, Carolyn J. Merrill, Lois H. Merrill, Eleanor G. Merrill, and Lorraine E. Merrill; and brothers Melvin L. Merrill, Elwin L. Merrill, Irving A. Merrill, Paul L. Merrill, Carroll L. Merrill, Cleon E. Merrill and Erwin L. Merrill. I believe Cpl. Merrill’s family lives in Rumford, Bethel, South Paris, Oxford and Westbrook. I tried contacting several family members (Merrills, Meeks, Holmquists, Leos, Batchelders) with no luck.
I hope you can help me find the family of Cpl. Merrill. If you can’t help me, please forward this message to someone who can. My email address is bvdsterren@home.nl.
Bart van der Sterren
Schinveld, Netherlands
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.