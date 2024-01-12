I live in the Netherlands and am doing research about WWII soldiers who are buried at the American War Cemetery at Margraten in the Netherlands.

I am searching for relatives or a photo of Cpl. Merrill, Leon H., born Aug. 21, 1921, in Dixfield, Maine. His hometown was Cumberland County, Maine. He was a WWII soldier and served in the 1st Infantry Division, 16th Infantry Regiment. He was killed in action on April 30, 1945. He is buried at the U.S. military cemetery at Margraten, Plot B, Row 4, Grave 6.

I found the following information on the internet: Wife, Marjorie L. (Hoyt) Merrill; parents Claude and Gertrude H. (Welch) Merrill; sisters Frances E. Merrill, Laura E. Merrill, Marilyn R. Merrill, Carolyn J. Merrill, Lois H. Merrill, Eleanor G. Merrill, and Lorraine E. Merrill; and brothers Melvin L. Merrill, Elwin L. Merrill, Irving A. Merrill, Paul L. Merrill, Carroll L. Merrill, Cleon E. Merrill and Erwin L. Merrill. I believe Cpl. Merrill’s family lives in Rumford, Bethel, South Paris, Oxford and Westbrook. I tried contacting several family members (Merrills, Meeks, Holmquists, Leos, Batchelders) with no luck.

I hope you can help me find the family of Cpl. Merrill. If you can’t help me, please forward this message to someone who can. My email address is bvdsterren@home.nl.

Bart van der Sterren

Schinveld, Netherlands

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: