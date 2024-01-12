We, the people, have the right to choose our president. Give us qualified candidates and we will do so. Candidates who have been vetted. Donald Trump violated the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution by taking millions of dollars from foreign countries during his presidency. And he incited an insurrection.

He swore, on the Bible, to uphold the Constitution. I think that oath is important. Every veteran swears that same oath. The commander in chief should be held to the highest standard, not given a pass for breaking his word.

Cull any contender who violates the Constitution. Shenna Bellows is right to remove Trump from the ballot, but the Republican Party should have stopped Trump long before it got to this point.

Let us choose between honorable candidates.

Jennifer Morris

South Portland

