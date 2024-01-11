I am in full support of Maine Secretary of State Bellows. Not only is it difficult enough to be a woman in office, but to take on the pressure of making a decision that will affect the whole nation in a very limited time, and receiving a substantial amount of backlash, must be very overwhelming. However, Bellows is somehow able to see beyond these setbacks and persevere, to make a beneficial change in the nation, for a nation that will be unified and safe.

No questions asked, insurrection is violent, it is scary and it goes against our Constitution. No person involved in insurrection, whether that be by influence or by partaking, should have the opportunity to lead our society. How can we be sure that insurrection, or more violent acts won’t occur again, under the presidency of someone like Trump? We can’t! Bellows is aware of this and wants to make a change for the better. I feel for her, and am appreciative that someone (especially a woman) is making such a monumental change in a society that has been run by men for as long as we can remember.

Gabriella Gil

New York City, N.Y.

