SANFORD – Clifford Paul Cormier, fondly known as Cliff, Kip, or Kippy, passed away on Jan. 6, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland at the age of 62. Surrounded by the love of his sons, he departed peacefully.

Born in Sanford on May 25, 1961, to Clifford and Joyce (Normandeau) Cormier, Cliff grew up in Sanford and graduated from Sanford High School. He was a master electrician and the proud owner and operator of Cormier Electric. He learned the trade from his grandfather, George Normandeau, cultivating his skills from a young age. Recognizable around town in his red work van, Cliff had a strong work ethic, took pride in his craftsmanship, and enjoyed interacting with clients and fellow contractors.

﻿In his spare time, Cliff was an exceptional cook, honing his skills at Gene’s Bakery during high school and later becoming renowned for his delicious chili. A skilled and avid fisherman, he enjoyed participating in fishing tournaments and owned multiple boats throughout the years. He loved sharing the joy of fishing with family and friends whenever possible.

﻿Music played a significant role in Cliff’s life; he played the guitar and drums, enjoyed listening to rock music, and attending local shows. An animal lover, Cliff held a special place in his heart for his cats, Tiffany and Jasper, as well as his beloved late cat, Frankie.

﻿Known for his affable nature, Cliff had the gift of gab and enjoyed socializing with people. He loved spending time with his sons, Ben and Derek, and was a man of deep faith, devoted to his religious convictions.

﻿Cliff was preceded in death by his father, Clifford A. “Kip” Cormier. He is survived by his two sons, Benjamin and Derek Cormier, both of Boston; his mother, Joyce (Normandeau) Cormier of Sanford; and his brother, Stephen Cormier of Sanford.

﻿A graveside service to celebrate Cliff’s life will be held in the spring at a date to be announced.

﻿Arrangements are under the compassionate care of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

﻿To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visitwww.blackfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

Another Chance Animal Rescue of Sanford

PO Box 552

37 Market Street

North Berwick, ME 03906 or online at

http://www.anotherchanceanimal.org/donate

