YARMOUTH – Our beautiful, brave, Gibson Lee Harnett died peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, surrounded by family and under the incredible care of the Portland Maine Medical Center’s palliative care and oncology teams. Born on May 6, 1999, in Chicago, Ill., Gibson spent his childhood in Yarmouth, Maine, eventually attending the University of Connecticut. Graduating with a BS in marketing, he spent the last two years working for FEVO in New York City.

Gibson loved and was loved fiercely by his family and friends. His light will shine on in our hearts forever.

Please consider a donation to Time to Compete (www.timetocompete.org) in lieu of flowers or other contributions. Gibson started the not-for-profit last year, which is dedicated to bettering the lives of young adults battling cancer and providing support to their families. Through support, education, innovative partnerships, and the power of community, the organization was built to remind the young people that they are not alone.

Services will be private.

