SANFORD – Ruth Littlefield of Sanford passed away on Nov. 23, 2023, at The Lodges in Springvale, Maine.
A Memorial Service, followed by a reception, will be held Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Christian Church in North Berwick, Maine
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ruth’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green 47 Oak St, Alfred, ME 04002.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.