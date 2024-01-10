SANFORD – Ruth Littlefield of Sanford passed away on Nov. 23, 2023, at The Lodges in Springvale, Maine.

A Memorial Service, followed by a reception, will be held Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Bethel Christian Church in North Berwick, Maine

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ruth’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green 47 Oak St, Alfred, ME 04002.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous