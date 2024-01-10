SCARBOROUGH – William Patrick Ledoux, 65, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully on Jan. 5, 2024 with his loving family by his side.

Willy was born on Sept. 1, 1958, to Victor and Mary Ledoux in Portland. After Willy graduated from Westbrook High School in 1976, he then went on to study Business Administration at Husson College graduating in 1980.

After graduating from Husson, he began his career in the restaurant industry, owning and operating businesses such as International Caterers and later, The Foodguy in Scarborough. In addition to being served his breakfast and lunch specials, Willy provided patrons with an experience trademarked by his charming wit and humor.

To Willy, a day spent enjoying the outdoors with a newspaper and crossword, or a round of golf (or three) made him feel “finer than frog’s hair.” He relished putting together a big catering job and took pride in his work. But his greatest joy in life were his two daughters, of whom he was so proud.

Willy was predeceased by his parents, Victor and Mary, and his sister, Donna Ledoux. He is survived by his daughter, Mary and her husband Jason, his grandchildren Whittaker, Rory, and Jane; his daughter, Grace and her partner Rebecca; the mother of his children, Leah; and his siblings, Paul, Greg, Karen, and Scott.

Services will be held at Jones, Rich, and Barnes Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 with visiting hours from 4 – 6 p.m. with a service at 6 p.m.