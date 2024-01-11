Midcoast Senior College in Brunswick recently announced its lineup of courses for its Spring Term I. These courses for lifelong learners begin the week of Feb. 5 and run through April 7. Courses are four to seven weeks long with a selection of in-person and online classes via Zoom. No grades, no exams — just learning for the fun of it. Registration for members opens Monday, Jan. 15, and for nonmembers, Wednesday, Jan. 17. To register and find out more, visit midcoastseniorcollege.org or call 725-4900.

To register, you must be a current MSC member or a current member of another Maine senior college. The annual $35 membership fee is valid from July 1 through June 30 of each calendar year. All courses are $60 per person. MSC offers confidential tuition waivers to its members from its scholarship fund. Contact the office if the fees are outside your budget. Send your tuition waiver request to info@midcoastseniorcollege.org; here are no forms to complete.

The course lineup: Twenty-one Sonnets by William Shakespeare (via Zoom); Revisiting Childhood (in person); Medieval Imagery –Devotion, Didacticism and Delight? (via Zoom); American Sign Language (Handshapes & Simple Sentences) (in person); Being Female, Part 2: The Human Female (in person and via Zoom); Tales of the Jazz Age (via Zoom); and Brain Repair (in person).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: