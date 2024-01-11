Thursday, Jan. 11

Boys’ Basketball

• Calais at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Poland, 5:30 p.m.

• Cony at Skowhegan, 6:30 p.m.

• Dexter at Foxcroft Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Orono, 7 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Easton, 7 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Kennebunk, 6:30 p.m.

• George Stevens at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.

• Hall-Dale at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.

• John Bapst at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.

• Katahdin at East Grand, 6:30 p.m.

• Madawaska at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m.

• Madison at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Maranacook at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Nokomis, 6:30 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Brewer, 6:30 p.m.

• Narraguagus at Washington Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Old Town at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Schenck, 6:30 p.m.

• Piscataquis at Penquis Valley, 6 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Old Orchard Beach, 5:30 p.m.

• Searsport at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Buckfield, 6:30 p.m.

• Telstar/Gould at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Forest Hills, 5:30 p.m.

• Traip Academy at North Yarmouth Academy, 5 p.m.

• Waynflete at Lake Region, 6:30 p.m.

• Wells at York, 7 p.m.

• Windham at Westbrook, 7 p.m.

• Wisdom at Ashland, 5:30 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Cape Elizabeth at Poland, 7 p.m.

• Edward Little at Cheverus, 6 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Mt. Desert Island, 7 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Kennebunk, 5 p.m.

• Katahdin at East Grand, 5 p.m.

• Lake Region at Waynflete, 5:30 p.m.

• Madawaska at Central Aroostook, 5:30 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Calais, 3:30 p.m.

• Nokomis at Messalonskee, 6:30 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Old Orchard Beach, 7 p.m.

• Searsport at Deer Isle-Stonington, 6:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Buckfield, 5 p.m.

• Temple Academy at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

• Traip Academy at North Yarmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Washington Academy at Old Town, 7 p.m.

• York at Wells, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan at John Bapst/Hermon/Bangor Christian/Deer Isle-Stonington (Sawyer Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Cape Elizabeth (Troubh Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.

• Edward Little at Scarborough (USM Ice Arena), 5 p.m.

• Kennebunk/Wells at Brunswick/Freeport (Watson Arena), 6 p.m.

• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Biddeford Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Brunswick (Watson Arena), 4 p.m.

• Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook at Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (Family Ice Center), 7:10 p.m.

Swimming

• Waynflete at Freeport (Bowdoin College), 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12

Boys’ Basketball

• Ashland at Van Buren, 6 p.m.

• Bangor at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m.

• Belfast at MCI, 7 p.m.

• Carrabec at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.

• Cheverus at Edward Little, 7 p.m.

• Deering at Gorham, 7 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Falmouth at Thornton Academy, 7:30 p.m.

• Freeport at Marshwood, 7 p.m.

• Gardiner at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.

• Lawrence at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.

• Massabesic at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Greely, 6:30 p.m.

• Noble at Biddeford, 6:30 p.m.

• Oceanside at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Portland, 7 p.m.

• Rangeley at Valley, 6 p.m.

• Sanford at Scarborough, 7 p.m.

• Shead at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.

• South Portland at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.

• Stearns at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.

• Washburn at Hodgdon, 5:30 p.m.

• Waterville at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Brewer at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.

• Brunswick at Westbrook, 5:30 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

• Carrabec at Richmond, 5 p.m.

• Dirigo at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Houlton, 6 p.m.

• Falmouth at Deering, 5:30 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Easton, 6 p.m.

• George Stevens at Orono, 7 p.m.

• Gorham at Noble, 7 p.m.

• Greely at Mt. Ararat, 6:30 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• Kents Hill at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Leavitt at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

• Maranacook at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.

• Marshwood at Freeport, 6 p.m.

• MCI at Belfast, 6 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Calais, 6:30 p.m.

• Portland at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

• Scarborough at Sanford, 6 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Cony, 6 p.m.

• Stearns at Greenville, 5 p.m.

• Sumner at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.

• Telstar at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Washburn at Hodgdon, 7 p.m.

• Winslow at Waterville, 6 p.m.

• Winthrop at Lisbon, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Camden Hills at Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin, 7 p.m.

• Old Town/Orono at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.

Indoor Track

• WMC: Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg Academy, Gray-New Gloucester, Poland, Wells, Yarmouth, at USM, 3:30 p.m.

• WMC: Boothbay, Greely, Lake Region, Mountain Valley, Traip Academy, Winthrop, Wiscasset, York, NYA/Maine Coast Waldorf, St. Dominic/Lisbon/Winthrop/Oak Hill/Winslow, at USM, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

• Belfast, Lincoln Academy, Boothbay/Wiscasset at Mt. Ararat (Bowdoin College), 7 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Westbrook (Westbrook Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Brewer/Hampden at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 7 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Morse (Bath Area Family YMCA), 7 p.m.

• Erskine Academy, Gardiner at Lewiston (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 3:30 p.m.

• Falmouth at Thornton Academy (UNE), 4 p.m.

• George Stevens, John Bapst/Hermon at Waterville/Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Gorham at South Portland (South Portland Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Greely at Scarborough (Cape Elizabeth High), 7 p.m.

• Kennebunk, Deering/Portland at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Camden Hills (Penobscot Bay YMCA), 6:30 p.m.

