The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 1/10/24

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 1. Windham (8) 80 2. Cheverus 63 3. Gorham 60 4. Scarborough 48 5. Portland 44 6. Oceanside 42 7. Mt. Blue 35 8. Old Town 23 9. Gray-New Gloucester 20 10. Falmouth 13

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 1. Cheverus (8) 80 2. Brunswick 54 3. Lawrence 52 4. Gorham 51 4. Oceanside 51 6. Scarborough 45 7. Ellsworth 42 8. Bangor 21 9. Mt. Ararat 11 9. South Portland 11

BOYS’ HOCKEY 1. Thornton Academy (6) 33 2. Lewiston (1) 29 3. Bangor 13 4. Messalonskee 10 5. St. Dominic 8

GIRLS’ HOCKEY 1. Cheverus co-op (7) 35 2. Penobscot 26 3. Gorham co-op 23 4. Portland co-op 11 5. Yarmouth/Falmouth 10

