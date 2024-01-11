Nico Kirby hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime – his seventh of the night – to give Waynflete a 71-69 win over Lake Region in a boys’ basketball game Thursday night at Naples.

Kirby finished with 32 points, while Jed Alsup tossed in 20 for Waynflete (7-2).

Jackson Libby led Lake Region (3-7) with 26 points. Jacoby Bardsley had five 3-pointers and 17 points, while Brock Gibbons scored 11.

WINDHAM 52, WESTBROOK 39: Tyrie James recorded 17 points and Creighty Dickson finished with 16 as the Eagles (10-0) defeated the Blue Blazes (3-7) in Westbrook.

David Mbuyamba topped Westbrook with eight points.

KENNEBUNK 57, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 53: Theo Pow led Kennebunk with 17 points as the Rams (6-4) edged the Raiders (5-6) in Kennebunk.

Jacob Thompson sank four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Fryeburg’s Lorenzo Catana Vallemani scored 18 points. Gunnar Saunders added 12 and Jagger Helwig had 11.

TRAIP ACADEMY 52, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 46: Sam Martine and Nick Jordan each scored 18 points as the Rangers (3-5) held off the Panthers (3-6) in Yarmouth.

Traip led by 13 points with 2:30 to go. The Panthers got as close as four before the comeback bid ended.

NYA was paced by Nate Oney with 23 points. Brayden Kloza added 10.

CAPE ELIZABETH 84, POLAND 76: Alex Van Huystee scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half as the Capers (2-6) rallied past the Knights (1-6) in Poland.

Eli Smith also had a big game offensively, scoring 28 points for Cape Elizabeth, which trailed 25-16 after one quarter and 42-38 at halftime.

Poland was paced by Anthony Warren (22 points), Damon Martin (20) and Travis West (14).

YARMOUTH 52, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 46: Evan Hamm helped the Clippers (4-6) rally from a 15-point halftime deficit, scoring 17 of his 24 points in the second half against the Phoenix (7-2) in Jay.

Yarmouth outscored Spruce Mountain 35-14 over the final two quarters.

Caden Frazier made three 3-pointers and led the Phoenix with 13 points. Jace Bessey finished with 12.

SACOPEE VALLEY 60, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 57: Dylan Capano scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Hawks (3-7) held off the Seagulls (4-4) in Old Orchard Beach.

Tyler Easterbrooks scored 13 points, Bryce Stacey had 10, and Silas Nielsen contributed six points and 13 rebounds.

OOB got 20 points from Derrick Webber and 18 from Trot Moody.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CHEVERUS 69, EDWARD LITTLE 39: Maddie Fitzpatrick finished with 21 points and seven assists, powering the Stags (11-0) past the Red Eddies (4-7) in Portland.

Anna Goodman added 12 points, and Ruth Boles and Megan Dearborn each scored nine. Boles also had five assists.

Jenny Chaput led Edward Little with 17 points.

WELLS 51, YORK 31: Maren Maxon dropped in 19 points, while Megyn Mertens notched 18 points on perfect 8-for-8 shooting as the Warriors (8-3) defeated the Wildcats (7-4) in Wells.

Mertens also grabbed 12 rebounds for Wells, which broke the game open with a 19-1 run in the second half.

McKayla Kortes paced York with 14 points.

LAKE REGION 53, WAYNFLETE 31: Bella Smith tallied 16 points and Margot Tremblay scored 15 as the Lakers (6-4) topped the Flyers (6-2) in Portland.

Lucy Hart paced Waynflete with 15 points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 51, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 47: Emma Boulanger got 15 of her 19 points in the second half to help the Hawks (5-3) rally past the Seagulls (3-5) in Old Orchard Beach.

Alexa Schroeder chipped in with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Sacopee erased a 23-17 halftime deficit by outscoring OOB 19-4 in the third quarter.

Tessa Ferguson led he Seagulls with 19 points. Cate Clark contributed 12.

POLAND 33, CAPE ELIZABETH 26: Charlotte Grenier scored 10 points to lead the Knights (4-5) past the Capers (0-9) in Poland.

Grace Callahan of Cape Elizabeth was the game’s high scorer with 12 points.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 49, TRAIP ACADEMY 19: Athena Gee scored 21 points, Graca Bila had 15 points and 12 steals, and the Panthers (9-0) easily handled the Rangers (0-9) in Yarmouth.

Ava Wilkerson pulled down nine rebounds for NYA.

Aleiana Booker led Traip with six points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE 1, SCARBOROUGH 0: Andrew Clements broke a scoreless tie early in the third period and Camren Dufour made 18 saves as the Red Eddies (4-5) shut out the Red Storm (2-6) as USM Ice Arena.

Scarborough goalie Bryce Bellerose stopped 21 shots.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 11, EDWARD LITTLE 3: Celeste Braillard tallied three goals and an assist, and the Dragons (6-4) rode a seven-goal first period to a win over Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (6-5) at Watson Arena in Brunswick.

Lisi Palmer and Gillian Countway each scored twice. Loring Boak, Allie Tatham, Quinn McCormack and Solveig Ledwick each added a goal.

ST. DOMINIC 2, GREELY 1: Avianna D’Auteuil’s unassisted goal in overtime gave the Saints (7-4) a win over Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (1-10-1).

St. Dom’s grabbed the lead on a goal by Aiva Dorman in the first period. Tacie Dougan tied it in the third period.

