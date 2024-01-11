KeyBank Foundation has made a four-year, $400,000 grant commitment to enhance services provided to residents of Avesta Housing properties.

The funding will be used to expand resident staffing to ensure all residents of Avesta Housing have access to services such as health care and nutrition programs, educational and employment opportunities, professional certification and English language classes.

The grant’s goal is to help people previously challenged by homelessness build economic stability and create homebuying and wealth-generating opportunities.

“It has been well-reported that there is a critical need for safe, quality, affordable housing. It is equally as important that households achieve long-term stability and success once housing has been secured,” said Avesta President and CEO Rebecca Hatfield.

Avesta is the largest affordable housing provider in northern New England, with more than 3,000 apartments and 4,600 residents in more than 100 properties. Through its HomeOwnership Center, Avesta provides homebuyer education classes, financial stability counseling, and foreclosure prevention assistance to 1,200 people each year.

“KeyBank joins Avesta in the belief that everyone in our community should have safe and affordable housing,” said KeyBank’s Maine Market President Tony DiSotto. “As a community-minded bank, we are committed to providing access to capital and support to neighborhoods and neighbors who have often faced unfair financial barriers.”

