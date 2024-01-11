KENNEBUNK – Jacqueline Ann Galvin, 92, of Kennebunk, formerly of New York City, passed away on Jan. 8, 2024, after a short illness with her children at her side.

﻿Jacqueline was born in Mount Vernon, NY on Feb. 8, 1931, to John and Pauline (O’Neill) McHugh. Her family moved to Greenpoint, Brooklyn, NY when she was ten years old, and where she graduated from St Joseph’s High School, class of 1949.

﻿She married in 1956 and moved to Staten Island, NY in 1965.

﻿Jacqueline worked as an Executive Secretary for numerous firms in NYC, with the last one being ZIM located in the World Trade Center and for whom she worked during the late seventies until 1985. That was when she moved to Kennebunk, where she was employed by FMI until her retirement.

﻿Through the 1970s and 80s, Jacqueline raised her five children as a single mom. She was a strong woman with a quick wit and loved her cup of tea. She was fond of old movies, spending time at the beach, and playing cards with her grandchildren. In her younger years she enjoyed her many trips to visit family and especially her Nana in New Brunswick, Canada. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Sacred Heart Parish in Staten Island, and St. Martha’s Parish in Kennebunk.

﻿Jacqueline was predeceased by her second husband, George Shake, who passed away in 1985, and her sister, Joan McDonald of Sunnyside, Queens, NY.

﻿She is survived by her son, Edward Galvin of Rotterdam, NY, her four daughters, Kathleen Fischer (Robert) of Middletown, NJ, Jeanine Cluff (Steven) of Wells, Eileen Bayer (Vinny Luisi) of Vero Beach, Fla., and Lisa O’Brien (Scott) of Wells; 11 grandchildren, Robert (Katie), Michael (Kristine) and Thomas (Katie) Fischer, Katelyn Micallef (Scott), Laura Leech (Jacob), Leah Cluff, Christina Galvin, Anthony and Nicholas Bayer, and Eric and Luke Shields; seven great-grandchildren, Connor, Quinn, Michael, and Jameson Fischer, Abigail and Owen Leech, and Charlie Micallef; nephews, John ,Kevin, and Brian McDonald; and her cousin and best friend, Doris Brooks.

﻿Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. A Funeral Mass will be held the following day, Jan. 17, 2024, at 11 a.m. at St. Martha’s Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, with interment on Jan. 18, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport.

﻿The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice of Southern Maine, especially her nurse Beth, who helped care for Jacqueline during her final days.

