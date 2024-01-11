Rivermeadow Nature

Preserve now official

The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust, in collaboration with Westbrook Housing, the Intercultural Community Center, Recreation and Conservation Commission and Westbrook Community Center and others, announced the conservation of a large parcel for open space and outdoor recreation near downtown Westbrook.

The 44-acre Rivermeadow Nature Preserve “safeguards a significant stretch of the Presumpscot River shoreline, spanning 3,300 feet, and protects 30 acres of precious forested wetlands” within one mile of downtown, according to a press release.

The land trust will work with community organizations to design and build trails. The preserve is expected to be open in the fall.

“This project wouldn’t have been possible without generous contributions from nearly 200 families and the invaluable support of our dedicated partners: Westbrook Recreation and Conservation Commission, Cornelia Warren Community Association, Casco Bay Estuary Partnership, Westbrook Housing and Westbrook Development Corporation, and Evergreen Credit Union” Will Sedlack, executive director of the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust, said in the press release.

For more information about the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust and the Rivermeadow Nature Preserve, visit prlt.org.

Veterans coffee

sessions to return

Westbrook’s veterans coffee and information sessions will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, in the Spruce Room at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

For more information, contact the Westbrook Veteran Services Office at vetservices@westbrook.me.us or 591-8128.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 9, 1974, that Blanche Gallant of Oxford spent Christmas with her son Gordon, his wife and family at their home on East Bridge Street.

