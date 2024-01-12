Friday, Jan. 12

Boys’ Basketball

• Ashland at Van Buren, 6 p.m.

• Bangor at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m.

• Belfast at MCI, 7 p.m.

• Carrabec at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.

• Cheverus at Edward Little, 7 p.m.

• Deering at Gorham, 7 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

• Falmouth at Thornton Academy, 7:30 p.m.

• Freeport at Marshwood, 7 p.m.

• Gardiner at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.

• Lawrence at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.

• Massabesic at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

• Medomak Valley at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Greely, 6:30 p.m.

• Noble at Biddeford, 6:30 p.m.

• Oceanside at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Portland, 7 p.m.

• Rangeley at Valley, 6 p.m.

• Sanford at Scarborough, 7 p.m.

• Shead at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.

• South Portland at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.

• Stearns at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.

• Washburn at Hodgdon, 5:30 p.m.

• Waterville at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Brewer at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.

• Brunswick at Westbrook, 5:30 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

• Carrabec at Richmond, 5 p.m.

• Dirigo at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Houlton, 6 p.m.

• Falmouth at Deering, 5:30 p.m.

• Fort Fairfield at Easton, 6 p.m.

• George Stevens at Orono, 7 p.m.

• Gorham at Noble, 7 p.m.

• Greely at Mt. Ararat, 6:30 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• Kents Hill at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Leavitt at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.

• Lincoln Academy at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

• Maranacook at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.

• Marshwood at Freeport, 6 p.m.

• MCI at Belfast, 6 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. View at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Calais, 6:30 p.m.

• Portland at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.

• Scarborough at Sanford, 6 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Cony, 6 p.m.

• Stearns at Greenville, 5 p.m.

• Sumner at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.

• Telstar at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Washburn at Hodgdon, 7 p.m.

• Winslow at Waterville, 6 p.m.

• Winthrop at Lisbon, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Camden Hills at Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin, 7 p.m.

• Old Town/Orono at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.

Indoor Track

• WMC: Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg Academy, Gray-New Gloucester, Poland, Wells, Yarmouth, at USM, 3:30 p.m.

• WMC: Boothbay, Greely, Lake Region, Mountain Valley, Traip Academy, Winthrop, Wiscasset, York, NYA/Maine Coast Waldorf, St. Dominic/Lisbon/Winthrop/Oak Hill/Winslow, at USM, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

• Belfast, Lincoln Academy, Boothbay/Wiscasset at Mt. Ararat (Bowdoin College), 7 p.m.

• Bonny Eagle at Westbrook (Westbrook Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Brewer/Hampden at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 7 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Morse (Bath Area Family YMCA), 7 p.m.

• Erskine Academy, Gardiner at Lewiston (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 3:30 p.m.

• Falmouth at Thornton Academy (UNE), 4 p.m.

• George Stevens, John Bapst/Hermon at Waterville/Winslow, 6:30 p.m.

• Gorham at South Portland (South Portland Community Center), 4 p.m.

• Greely at Scarborough (Cape Elizabeth High), 7 p.m.

• Kennebunk, Deering/Portland at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.

• Messalonskee at Camden Hills (Penobscot Bay YMCA), 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13

Boys’ Basketball

• Belfast at Medomak Valley, 2 p.m.

• Bucksport at Caribou, 4:30 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Yarmouth, 3 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Shead, 2:30 p.m.

• Dexter at Mattanawcook Academy, 2:30 p.m.

• George Stevens at Woodland, 1:30 p.m.

• Hermon at Presque Isle, 4:30 p.m.

• Hodgdon at East Grand, noon

• Lee Academy at Central Aroostook, 4 p.m.

• Machias at Schenck, 1:30 p.m.

• North Haven at Richmond, 2 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at St. Dominic, 3 p.m.

• Poland at Lake Region, 5 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Fort Kent, 2:30 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.

• Valley at Piscataquis, 1 p.m.

• Vinalhaven at Temple Academy, noon

• Washington Academy at John Bapst, 6:30 p.m.

• Wells at Traip Academy, 1:30 p.m.

• Winthrop at Mountain Valley, 5:30 p.m.

• Wiscasset at Forest Hills, 2:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Shead, 1 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Caribou, 1:30 p.m.

• Hermon at Presque Isle, 3 p.m.

• Hodgdon at East Grand, 1:30 p.m.

• Kents Hill at Waynflete, TBD

• Lee Academy at Central Aroostook, 2:30 p.m.

• Machias at Schenck, noon

• Mt. Desert Island at Old Town, 1:30 p.m.

• North Haven at Richmond, 12:30 p.m.

• Old Orchard Beach at St. Dominic, 1:30 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Poland, 1:30 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Fort Kent, 1 p.m.

• Valley at Piscataquis, 11 a.m.

• Vinalhaven at Temple Academy, 10:30 a.m.

• Washington Academy at John Bapst, 8 p.m.

• Wells at Biddeford, 11:30 a.m.

• Wiscasset at Forest Hills, 1 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Cape Elizabeth, 3 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Bangor/Narraguagus at Falmouth (Family Ice Center), 3:50 p.m.

• Brunswick/Freeport at York (Dover Arena), 6 p.m.

• Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Dover Arena), 11:30 a.m.

• Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow at Messalonskee (Alfond Rink), 6:30 p.m.

• Hampden/Nokomis at Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 5 p.m.

• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena), 12:40 p.m.

• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Gorham (USM Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at Cheverus/Yarmouth (Travis Roy Arena), 5:20 p.m.

• Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete at Greely (Family Ice Center), 7:50 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Lewiston (Colisee), 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Watson Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Cheverus/Windham at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 7:30 p.m.

• Lewiston/Oak Hill at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Rochester Ice Arena), noon

• St. Dominic at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7:10 p.m.

Indoor Track

• SMAA: Marshwood, Portland, Westbrook, Windham, at USM, 9 a.m.

• SMAA: Bonny Eagle, Cheverus, Gorham, Massabesic, at USM, noon

• SMAA: Deering, Falmouth, Noble, Thornton Academy, at USM, 3 p.m.

• SMAA: Biddeford, Kennebunk, Sanford, Scarborough, South Portland, at USM, 6 p.m.

Swimming

• Kennebunk at Yarmouth (Greely High), 10:30 a.m.

Wrestling

• Bob Walker Duels, at Kennebunk High, 9 a.m.

• Deering, Dirigo, Edward Little, Gardiner, Windham, Monmouth/Richmond/Lisbon/Oak Hill at Cheverus, 9:30 a.m.

• Erskine Academy, Fort Kent, Foxcroft Academy, Winslow at Belfast, 9 a.m.

