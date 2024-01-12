Friday, Jan. 12
Boys’ Basketball
• Ashland at Van Buren, 6 p.m.
• Bangor at Lewiston, 6:30 p.m.
• Belfast at MCI, 7 p.m.
• Carrabec at Richmond, 6:30 p.m.
• Cheverus at Edward Little, 7 p.m.
• Deering at Gorham, 7 p.m.
• Erskine Academy at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.
• Falmouth at Thornton Academy, 7:30 p.m.
• Freeport at Marshwood, 7 p.m.
• Gardiner at Hampden Academy, 7 p.m.
• Lawrence at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.
• Massabesic at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
• Medomak Valley at Mt. View, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat at Greely, 6:30 p.m.
• Noble at Biddeford, 6:30 p.m.
• Oceanside at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Oxford Hills at Portland, 7 p.m.
• Rangeley at Valley, 6 p.m.
• Sanford at Scarborough, 7 p.m.
• Shead at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.
• South Portland at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.
• Stearns at Greenville, 6:30 p.m.
• Washburn at Hodgdon, 5:30 p.m.
• Waterville at Winslow, 6:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Brewer at Mt. Blue, 6:30 p.m.
• Brunswick at Westbrook, 5:30 p.m.
• Camden Hills at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
• Carrabec at Richmond, 5 p.m.
• Dirigo at Monmouth Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Ellsworth at Houlton, 6 p.m.
• Falmouth at Deering, 5:30 p.m.
• Fort Fairfield at Easton, 6 p.m.
• George Stevens at Orono, 7 p.m.
• Gorham at Noble, 7 p.m.
• Greely at Mt. Ararat, 6:30 p.m.
• Hampden Academy at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.
• Kents Hill at Madison, 6:30 p.m.
• Leavitt at Erskine Academy, 6:30 p.m.
• Lewiston at Bangor, 6:30 p.m.
• Lincoln Academy at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.
• Maranacook at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.
• Marshwood at Freeport, 6 p.m.
• MCI at Belfast, 6 p.m.
• Mountain Valley at Boothbay, 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. View at Medomak Valley, 6:30 p.m.
• Oak Hill at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
• Penobscot Valley at Calais, 6:30 p.m.
• Portland at Oxford Hills, 7 p.m.
• Scarborough at Sanford, 6 p.m.
• Skowhegan at Cony, 6 p.m.
• Stearns at Greenville, 5 p.m.
• Sumner at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.
• Telstar at Mt. Abram, 6:30 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Massabesic, 7 p.m.
• Washburn at Hodgdon, 7 p.m.
• Winslow at Waterville, 6 p.m.
• Winthrop at Lisbon, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Camden Hills at Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin, 7 p.m.
• Old Town/Orono at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.
Indoor Track
• WMC: Cape Elizabeth, Freeport, Fryeburg Academy, Gray-New Gloucester, Poland, Wells, Yarmouth, at USM, 3:30 p.m.
• WMC: Boothbay, Greely, Lake Region, Mountain Valley, Traip Academy, Winthrop, Wiscasset, York, NYA/Maine Coast Waldorf, St. Dominic/Lisbon/Winthrop/Oak Hill/Winslow, at USM, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
• Belfast, Lincoln Academy, Boothbay/Wiscasset at Mt. Ararat (Bowdoin College), 7 p.m.
• Bonny Eagle at Westbrook (Westbrook Community Center), 4 p.m.
• Brewer/Hampden at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 7 p.m.
• Ellsworth at Morse (Bath Area Family YMCA), 7 p.m.
• Erskine Academy, Gardiner at Lewiston (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 3:30 p.m.
• Falmouth at Thornton Academy (UNE), 4 p.m.
• George Stevens, John Bapst/Hermon at Waterville/Winslow, 6:30 p.m.
• Gorham at South Portland (South Portland Community Center), 4 p.m.
• Greely at Scarborough (Cape Elizabeth High), 7 p.m.
• Kennebunk, Deering/Portland at Cape Elizabeth, 4 p.m.
• Messalonskee at Camden Hills (Penobscot Bay YMCA), 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 13
Boys’ Basketball
• Belfast at Medomak Valley, 2 p.m.
• Bucksport at Caribou, 4:30 p.m.
• Cape Elizabeth at Yarmouth, 3 p.m.
• Deer Isle-Stonington at Shead, 2:30 p.m.
• Dexter at Mattanawcook Academy, 2:30 p.m.
• George Stevens at Woodland, 1:30 p.m.
• Hermon at Presque Isle, 4:30 p.m.
• Hodgdon at East Grand, noon
• Lee Academy at Central Aroostook, 4 p.m.
• Machias at Schenck, 1:30 p.m.
• North Haven at Richmond, 2 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at St. Dominic, 3 p.m.
• Poland at Lake Region, 5 p.m.
• Southern Aroostook at Fort Kent, 2:30 p.m.
• Spruce Mountain at Dirigo, 6:30 p.m.
• Valley at Piscataquis, 1 p.m.
• Vinalhaven at Temple Academy, noon
• Washington Academy at John Bapst, 6:30 p.m.
• Wells at Traip Academy, 1:30 p.m.
• Winthrop at Mountain Valley, 5:30 p.m.
• Wiscasset at Forest Hills, 2:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
• Deer Isle-Stonington at Shead, 1 p.m.
• Foxcroft Academy at Caribou, 1:30 p.m.
• Hermon at Presque Isle, 3 p.m.
• Hodgdon at East Grand, 1:30 p.m.
• Kents Hill at Waynflete, TBD
• Lee Academy at Central Aroostook, 2:30 p.m.
• Machias at Schenck, noon
• Mt. Desert Island at Old Town, 1:30 p.m.
• North Haven at Richmond, 12:30 p.m.
• Old Orchard Beach at St. Dominic, 1:30 p.m.
• Sacopee Valley at Poland, 1:30 p.m.
• Southern Aroostook at Fort Kent, 1 p.m.
• Valley at Piscataquis, 11 a.m.
• Vinalhaven at Temple Academy, 10:30 a.m.
• Washington Academy at John Bapst, 8 p.m.
• Wells at Biddeford, 11:30 a.m.
• Wiscasset at Forest Hills, 1 p.m.
• Yarmouth at Cape Elizabeth, 3 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Bangor/Narraguagus at Falmouth (Family Ice Center), 3:50 p.m.
• Brunswick/Freeport at York (Dover Arena), 6 p.m.
• Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills at Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Dover Arena), 11:30 a.m.
• Gardiner/Waterville/Winslow at Messalonskee (Alfond Rink), 6:30 p.m.
• Hampden/Nokomis at Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 5 p.m.
• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena), 12:40 p.m.
• Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland at Gorham (USM Ice Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at Cheverus/Yarmouth (Travis Roy Arena), 5:20 p.m.
• Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete at Greely (Family Ice Center), 7:50 p.m.
• Thornton Academy at Lewiston (Colisee), 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Watson Arena), 6:30 p.m.
• Cheverus/Windham at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 7:30 p.m.
• Lewiston/Oak Hill at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Rochester Ice Arena), noon
• St. Dominic at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Lawrence/Messalonskee/Maranacook/Erskine/Mt. Blue (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 7:10 p.m.
Indoor Track
• SMAA: Marshwood, Portland, Westbrook, Windham, at USM, 9 a.m.
• SMAA: Bonny Eagle, Cheverus, Gorham, Massabesic, at USM, noon
• SMAA: Deering, Falmouth, Noble, Thornton Academy, at USM, 3 p.m.
• SMAA: Biddeford, Kennebunk, Sanford, Scarborough, South Portland, at USM, 6 p.m.
Swimming
• Kennebunk at Yarmouth (Greely High), 10:30 a.m.
Wrestling
• Bob Walker Duels, at Kennebunk High, 9 a.m.
• Deering, Dirigo, Edward Little, Gardiner, Windham, Monmouth/Richmond/Lisbon/Oak Hill at Cheverus, 9:30 a.m.
• Erskine Academy, Fort Kent, Foxcroft Academy, Winslow at Belfast, 9 a.m.
