WESTBROOK — Maddy Werner sank nine free throws and finished with 23 points to lead Brunswick past Westbrook 63-35 in girls basketball action Friday.

The Dragons (9-1) used a 21-3 second-quarter advantage for the win. Alexis Morin added 12 points and Dakota Shipley scored 11.

Taylar Hodge led Westbrook (4-8) with nine points.

MT. ARARAT 54, GREELY 12: The Eagles raced out to a 25-0 lead after one quarter and rolled to a win in Topsham.

Cali Pomerleau led a balanced attack with 11 points for Mt. Ararat (9-2). Kayleigh Wagg scored 10 points, Julianna Allen and Kennedy Lampert each chipped in with eight and Avery Beal had seven.

Asja Kelman finished with 10 points for Greely (5-6).

RICHMOND 44, CARRABEC 30: Lila Viselli scored 16 points as the Bobcats earned the win in Richmond.

Izzy Stewart had 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Richmond (8-2), while Breonna Dufresne had seven steals and seven blocks.

Molly Hay scored a game-high 17 points for Carrabec (3-5).

WINTHROP 55, LISBON 13: Madeline Wagner dropped in 17 points in the Ramblers’ MVC win in Lisbon.

Ella Rice hit three 3s and had a total of 11 points for Winthrop (6-2).

Delaney McGrath and Deanna Adams each scored four points for Lisbon (0-8).

MARSHWOD 50, FREEPORT 47: Isabelle Tice dropped in 17 points and Sarah Theriault added 13 as the Hawks (4-7) edged out the Falcons (6-6) in Freeport.

Maddie Cormier scored a game-high 23 points for Freeport. Abby Giroux added 14 points.

