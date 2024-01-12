The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is issuing about $13.5 million in replacement benefits to cover food lost as a result of power outages and other weather impacts during last month’s wind and rain storm.

Recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) who live in storm-affected areas will automatically receive a replacement benefit totaling 60 percent of their December allocation on Saturday, the department said in a news release.

About 76,000 households across Maine are expected to receive the replacement funds.

The state received approval from the federal government to access the funds following the Dec. 19 state of civil emergency declared by Gov. Janet Mills in the wake of the storm that brought flooding and widespread electrical outages.

SNAP recipients who reside in the 14 counties covered by the state of civil emergency as well as those who live in 34 Cumberland and York county towns that had more than 50 percent of customers without power for four or more hours will receive the funds automatically in their EBT accounts.

Recipients will get 60 percent of their December benefits allotment to account for the portion of food that was not yet purchased prior to the storm, may not have been perishable or that was consumed prior to the storm.

“This replacement assistance will help Maine families recover from the December storm that left hundreds of thousands of residents without refrigerators, freezers and easy access to affordable food,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “This is part of our mission to support health and safety as we adapt to an increased number of damaging storms.”

The federal waiver making the funds available is the first emergency waiver Maine has received since the ice storm of 1998, which was similar in its impact on power and people across the state.

Households that have already received requested replacement funds of benefits equal to or greater than 60 percent of their December SNAP allotment will not receive the automatic benefit replacement.

More information is available online through the state’s Maine Flood Resources and Assistance Hub at https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/flood.

