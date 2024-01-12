WHITEHALL, Mich. – James Price Ricker, 95, of Whitehall, Mich., peacefully passed away Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. He was born April 28, 1928, in the Mansion House in Poland Spring, Maine, to Elinor Price and James Wesley Ricker.

James graduated from Beverly High School, in Massachusetts, in 1946. He then ventured to Norwich University, a military school, in Northfield Vt., receiving a degree and commission as 2nd Lieutenant. In the fall of 1950 James started Law School at the University of Virginia. While there, he married Sally Richards of Flint, Mich.

James actively served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953, and discharged as a 1st Lieutenant. He then went on to the University of Michigan’s Law School and received his Doctor of Judicial Science in the fall of 1955.

While living in Flint with his family, James was active within his community, serving on several community boards; including, President of the YMCA, and the Flint Institute of Arts. He was also active within the Michigan Cancer Society, serving as the lay delegate for the National Board of the American Cancer Society.

James retired from law in 1998, and moved back to Maine where he married Nancy Smaha at the All Souls Chapel in Poland Spring. While in Maine he volunteered at the Visitors and Convention Bureau, and St. Vincent De Paul Soup Kitchen. After 15 years, James officially retired and filled his time with things that brought him joy. James was an avid skier, he also enjoyed duck hunting, fly fishing, and golf.

For over 50 years he would pick strawberries and make his famous “Mister Ricker’s Strawberry Jam”, which he shared with many of his family and friends.

James is survived by his children, Molly (Jim) Gillhespy and William (Wanda) Ricker; stepson, Chris Rosengren; and grandchildren, Abby McCormick, Spencer McCormick, Nicolette Ricker, and Hannah Ricker.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Elinor Price and James Wesley Ricker; wife, Nancy; son, Marshall Ricker and daughter, Allison Ricker.

James was grateful for the care he received in Maine by Leslie, Daniele, and Don. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to the White Lake Assisted Living team for their care and compassion.

In accordance with James’ wishes, cremation has taken place, and a graveside service will be held in Poland Spring, Maine, at the Ricker Family Cemetery, in the spring.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the:

YMCA of Flint

411 E 3rd St.

Flint, MI 48503

