HOULTON – Joanne Carr Liddell, 86, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family, Jan. 8, 2024. “Jody” was born in Houlton, June 29, 1937, the daughter of Dr. Wilder D. and Verna E. (Hall) Carr.

Jody graduated from Ricker Classical Institute in 1955 and from the Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene in Boston in 1957. She settled in Hingham, Mass., where she met her husband, John G. Liddell, and raised three children. She and John retired in 1986 and moved to Yarmouth, Maine, and, later, Falmouth, Maine. After John passed away in 2005, Jody divided her time between southern Maine and her northern Maine homes in Houlton and on Nickerson Lake.

Jody had a long list of interests that typically involved the close company of others. She was active in church, traveled widely, played bridge, knitted innumerable family treasures, and loved a party, a dinner out, a single Manhattan, and a good laugh. She was a caring and generous friend whose passing has broken many hearts. She adored and was devoted to her family, who adored her back. She was “Nana” to her grandchildren, “Nana Dell” to her extended Putnam grandchildren, and “Super Nan” to her great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jody was predeceased by her husband, John; brother, James D. Carr; and son-in-law, Timothy A. Huskins.

She is survived by her son Jonathan T. Liddell of Marshfield, Mass., daughter Jane L. Huskins of Marlborough, Mass., son James D. Liddell and his wife Marianna “Molly” of Yarmouth; granddaughter Emily (Huskins) Burke and her husband Jeffrey, of Marlborough, Mass., grandson Jonathan G. Huskins and his wife Caitlyn of Hanson, Mass., granddaughter Anna W. Liddell of Yarmouth, granddaughter Catherine “Katie” E. Liddell of Yarmouth; great-grandson Timothy A. Burke, great-grandson Zachary W. Burke, great-granddaughter, Ayla L. Burke, and great-grandson Cameron J. Huskins.

A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan, 12, 2024, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 116 Main St. Houlton. Condolences to the family may be expressed at DunnFuneral.com.

Gifts in Jody’s memory may be made to the:

Church of the Good Shepherd in Houlton, Maine or: The Episcopal Church of St. Mary, Falmouth Maine or to:

a charity of one’s choice

c/o Dunn Funeral Home

11 Park St.

Houlton, ME 04730

