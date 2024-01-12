DAYTON – Margaret Wormwood, 80, of 383 Hight Road, died at home on Jan. 9, 2024, after a long and well fought battle. She was born Oct. 4, 1943, in Saco, Maine, first daughter to Pauline Johnson Meserve and Clement E. Meserve Sr.

Margaret attended Dayton schools and graduated in 1961 from Thornton Academy. After a brief stint at Husson in Bangor, she worked at many places before settling at Linflex for an extended time. The next adventure was when she and her husband of 60 years, Edmond Wormwood, reopened the original Ed’S Grove restaurant in Lyman. This ultimately became the site of Ed’s Grove Variety which they ran for years, before selling and building the current business of Ed’s Grove Discount Warehouse on its current location.

In her spare time, Margaret enjoyed reading, doing the daily newspaper puzzles and playing solitaire. Prior to her stroke 22 years ago, Margaret also enjoyed driving about to explore the back roads of Maine simply because she did not know where they came out.

As she got older, she enjoyed the company of friends – new and old – at the Tory Hill Café in Buxton.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Pauline and Clement Meserve Sr.; as well as her brother Eugene Meserve of Dayton. She is also predeceased by her stepchildren, Diane Wormwood of Saco and Eddie Wormwood of Lyman; as well as granddaughter, Sarah Rodriquiz of Hollis.

She is survived by her oldest son William (Bill) Wormwood and his fiance, Debi of North Waterboro; her youngest son Ronald Wormwood and his wife Sarah of Dayton, as well as two stepchildren, Patricia with her husband Dave Shyrock of Waterboro, and Robert Wormwood of Maine. She is also survived by her brother Clement E. Jr and his wife Merrilee (Stearns) Meserve of Dayton, her sister Sandra Meserve, also of Dayton, and sister-in-law, Valerie Meserve from Dayton. There are 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; a great great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Julie and the Hospice of Southern Maine for the care and attention they have given to Margaret.

She will be missed by many!

Visiting hours are to be held Friday from 2 to 4 pm Jan. 19, 2024 at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco, Maine 04072.

A 4 p.m. memorial service will follow at the funeral home. Burial at Goodwins Mills Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers,

please send donations to:

The Goodwins Mills United Methodist Church

55 Church Street

Lyman, ME 04002 or to:

Animal Welfare Society

46 Holland Road

Kennebunk, ME 04043

