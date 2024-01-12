WESTBROOK – Robert “Bob” Theodore Ames died at Maine Medical Center on Jan. 2, 2024, after a sudden illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was 61 years old.

Bob was born at Westbrook Hospital on July 25, 1962, son of the late Theodore and Levena (Carmichael) Ames. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters Donna Ames and Judy (Ames) Andrews. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly (O’Brien) Ames; son Joshua Ames, daughter Amanda (Ames) McIntosh and granddaughter Lennox McIntosh; sister Nancy (Ames) Hatch and husband Cliff, brother Jim Ames; along with many neices and nephews.

Bob grew up in Westbrook and on Little Sebago Lake. Some of his favorite times were at the family camp. He graduated from Westbrook High School class of 1980. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving four years in Germany and Stateside. He began his career at IDEXX, spanning 28 years, retiring in 2020. Bob had a strong work ethic.

Bob married Kimberly O’Brien in 1995. During 29 years of marriage, they raised two kids Amanda and Joshua in their home in Westbrook. Bob was an adoring grandfather to 8-year-old Lennox, who he spent each day with. From playing board games, to walking her to and from school, they shared a close bond.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center for the loving care Bob received and the support the family received.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 12 p.m. at Dolby, Blais, and Segee, 434 River Road, in Windham. A reception will be held following the service at the American Legion, 300 Conant Street, Westbrook, from 2 – 4:30 p.m.

