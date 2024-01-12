CLAYMONT, Del. – Sarah Godowsky, 101, passed away peacefully at her home in Claymont, Del. on Jan. 8, 2024. She was born on Nov. 17, 1922 in Philadelphia, Pa., to Fannie and Abraham Belfus.

The daughter of immigrant parents from Kiev, Russia, Sarah was raised in Philadelphia and graduated from Simon Gratz High School in 1941. Upon her marriage in 1946 to Joseph Godowsky, they moved to Atlantic City, N.J. There, she devoted her time to raising their three boys.

﻿In 1965, she and Joe and their sons relocated to Wilmington, Del. where together they owned a lunch counter business at Caldwell Pharmacy in Newark, Del. Over the course of more than 30 years, the many local customers they served became good friends.

﻿Several years later, Joe and Sarah moved to the B’Nai B’Rith House in Claymont, Del. where they both resided until their passings.

﻿As matriarch of a 4-generation family, Sarah was loved for her genuine kind heart and devotion to her entire extended family. She never hesitated to help someone in need. She was thoughtful and caring, always remembering a birthday or anniversary with a handwritten card. Time spent with her Belfus family members brought her the greatest joy in life, especially the Sunday dinners followed by a game of cards. She was a listener rather than a talker, which was the best trait one could ask for in a mother.

﻿Sarah maintained excellent health and prided herself in being self-sufficient, even doing her own manicures until her passing. One of her greatest accomplishments in her later years was being introduced to a cell phone at age 98, taught to her by her 95-year-old brother.

﻿Sarah is survived by her two sons, Steven Godowsky and his wife Rory of Wilmington, Del. and Barry Godowsky and his wife Debbie of Yarmouth, Maine. She also leaves four grandchildren, Kathryn Ouellette and her husband Evan of Dedham, Mass., David Godowsky and his wife Susan of Cumberland, Maine, Dean Godowsky and his wife Jenny of Wilmington, Del., and Sami Godowsky and her husband John Zavorski of Wilmington, Del. Her six great-grandchildren include Avery, Maren, Quinn, Aria, Julianna, and Leo.

﻿She was predeceased by her husband Joe; her son Donald; her parents Fannie and Abraham Belfus; as well as brothers Max, Ralph, and Lou Belfus, and sisters Jeanette Bender and twin Rachel Premet.

﻿A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Rd., Wilmington, Del.

﻿Memorial donations

may be made to:

The GSD 3 Foundation

(www.gsd3foundation.org)

