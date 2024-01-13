Doctors without Borders is reporting that 100 Palestinian children daily are being murdered by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Whatever else, good or bad, Joe Biden does as president, he should be remembered for one thing only: aiding and abetting the mass murder of children.

John Manderino
Scarborough

