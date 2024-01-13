I am tired of Trump toxically consuming all the oxygen in the room, in this state, in this country.

He loves to dominate the airwaves and pollute them simultaneously. He belittles, antagonizes and demands adulation all at the same time. His proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act hasn’t been delivered in six years. The master of prevarication spins tales on his un-Truth Social, which his readers suck up like a sponge.

Why is it that we succumb to this idiocy? He is not a leader, never has been a leader nor supported our Constitution or Bill of Rights. Despite waving a Bible in front of a church, he is not a religious man. In all likelihood, he is not a Christian despite espousing the Christian faith. He is more likely headed to his golf cart for a round than kneeling in church.

The Constitution and Bill of Rights are cornerstones of our democracy. Our ongoing challenge is to live and preserve the words in those documents, not be threatened by a man whose ego is easily offended and offers vengeance as a reward.

His words are toxic; his purported actions of revenge are toxic; his famous suggestion that we consider injecting disinfectants to treat COVID-19 was/is toxic.

The comedian, W. C. Fields said, “there comes a time in the affairs of a man when he must take the bull by the tail and face the situation.”

It is time for us to “face the situation” and shed ourselves of this toxicity.

David Hyde

Pownal

