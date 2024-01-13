On Jan. 3, a ceasefire resolution to stop the bombing in Gaza and Israel, put forth by Councilor Pious Ali, was passed unanimously by the council. I am one of many supporters of this resolution to end the constant bombing that we have seen for over 87 days, killing over 22,185 civilians, with more than 9,100 of them being children. During public comment, one person asked, is it Portland’s place to take a stand on a war in another country?

Since the state of Israel was created in 1948, the U.S. has sent a blank check to their government, totaling over $130 billion. According to the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, Mainers pay an estimated $11,670,145 yearly through our federal tax dollars to fund Israel’s weapons. Portland in particular pays an estimated $1,142,847. Those same weapons are killing and injuring thousands of innocent lives.

Maine also makes weapons and ships for Israel. General Dynamics is the fifth-largest weapons manufacturer in the world, and has a home right in Saco. They’re seeing increased profits off the war on Palestinian civilians. Bath Iron Works, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, is also making warships that deliver the nuclear weapons that serve the U.S. military-imperialist interests in Israel.

So, yes. It is our place as Mainers, as Portlanders, to speak up when we see atrocities happening.

Sampson Spadafore

Portland

