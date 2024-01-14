In Sunday’s Jan. 7 print edition of the paper, on facing pages (A10 and A11), are two interesting headlines and stories:

On Page A10, “He was so well-loved and he loved everyone,” the story of a young man, Ahmir Jolliff, who was killed at his school by a 17-year-old. We don’t know the 17-year-old’s motive, but his friends say that, for all his life, he was bullied. Ahmir’s mother sent her condolences to his family for their loss. So much compassion, empathy, character in that sad, sad story.

On Page A11, “… Trump mocks Biden over stutter.” The former president mocked Biden’s supposed inability to say the word democracy. He did not watch the speech that I watched, or that the writers of this article, who cite that Biden said “democracy” 29 times with nary a stutter, watched. But what if he had? Do grown, mature people really go around mocking others? Do grown, mature people really vote for someone who would do that? We know people do, in spite of a long history of mocking the handicapped, members of the military, etc. All of this was well known in 2016.

Character matters. Ahmir and his mother, Erica Jolliff, had/have it. Donald Trump has never shown that he has.

Pamela Carr

Dayton

